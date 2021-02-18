A HARD FREEZE WARNING has been posted across the Hill Country Thursday night through Friday morning.
Snow chances come to an end Thursday evening.
Skies begin to clear overnight and this should allow temperatures to fall into the 14 to 18 degree range across most of the Hill Country.
North winds become light and variable after midnight.
HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS REMAIN OVERNIGHT
Due to snowfall Thursday, we can expect roads to remain very dangerous due to ice and snow accumulations from our week-long arctic airmass.
Travel across the Hill Country remains extremely dangerous and this should continue through Friday morning.
THE SUN RETURNS, WARMER FRIDAY
The morning commute remains dangerous with ice and slippery roads expected for the first part of the day.
Sunny skies should enable most of the area to warm into the 30's by 1 p.m. Friday.
Due to snowpack across the area, some locations may struggle to get out of the 30's, but models do support a few locations making it into the lower and middle 40's where heavy snowfall was not observed Thursday.
BELOW FREEZING AGAIN FRIDAY NIGHT
Clear skies should allow most areas to drop into the middle and upper 20's Friday night.
Colder temperatures are possible where snow is still on the ground.
Patchy freezing fog could create low visibility and we could see patchy black ice conditions redeveloping where moisture lingers on the roadways.
