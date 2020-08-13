For nearly nine months the staff of Peterson Health has been under the strain of the coronavirus pandemic, and all that it has brought to health care.
Even though Peterson Regional Medical Center has had its fair share of cases, including three in the intensive care unit, the hospital has weathered the pandemic better than others, but it has also fundamentally changed the way it operates.
Visitors aren’t allowed, making it challenging for patients and families, and masks are required at all times. On Wednesday, Peterson Health CEO Cory Edmondson wanted to take a moment to tell the staff that he was thankful for their efforts — a message echoed by Peterson Health board of directors President Bill Johnston.
“We’ve talked about being flexible, we’ve talked about being nimble,” Edmondson said to a small number of employees gathered at Peterson Regional Medical Center’s lobby. “We are not only speaking, but we are doing.”
So, Edmondson led a rally to tell the employees that he thought they were doing a great job. Despite the pressures of the pandemic, Edmondson said that the hospital continues to garner awards and positive reviews, and the hospital’s financial position is still strong considering the disruptions caused by the virus.
“My goal as CEO is to get us back to some normalcy,” Edmondson said. “To start thinking normal. To get back to doing the things that we used to do. We are going to have to wear masks and we’re going to have to do some things to keep safe, but we are going to have celebrations.”
And that’s exactly what they did on Wednesday.
As part of the rally, Peterson staff rolled out high quality branded face masks, emblazoned with the hospital’s logo, that can be worn by the staff. Edmondson said it was a good unifying moment for the staff.
After the face masks were rolled out, Peterson employees were treated to pie, which many said was something that used to happen at the hospital before the pandemic really took root across the country in March.
