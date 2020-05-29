Benigno R. Molina
March 1939 - May 2020
Kerrville- Benigno R. Molina, 81, went to be with the Lord on May 29, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born on March 14, 1939 in La Feria, TX to Benigno and Victoria Molina. Ben married Maria Dolores Molina on December 30, 1994 in Kerrville.
He worked and retired as a truck driver from BFI, Kerrville. Ben cherished his time spent with family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 4 brothers and 4 sisters.
Ben is survived by his loving wife, Maria D. Molina; Abel Molina (Diane), Ida Shivener (Gary), Lolly Salazar (Lee), Robert Molina (Terry), Gabriel Molina and Benigno Molina III (Jennifer); sister, Sylvia Ostigin; sisters in law, Margie, Rita, Yolanda and Elena; brothers in law, Jessie, Feliz, Joe, Frank and Manuel; 21 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren; along with countless nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 10am- 3pm, Monday, June 01, 2020 at Wright’s Funeral Parlor.
Funeral service to follow at 3pm, Monday, June 01 at Wright’s Funeral Parlor.
Expressions of sympathy for the family can be made at www.wrightsfuneralparlor.net
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Wright’s Funeral Parlor.
