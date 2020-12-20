I have some curiosity about the current stimulus bill. The Democrats have put forth a $2,000,000,000,000 stimulus package. Notice the 12 zeroes and that I did not say trillion.
According to the latest census, the population of the US is 331,000,000. Of that number 61,000,000 are on Social Security Benefits and 74,000,000 are under the age of 18.
This means that the government could pay all others about $9400 each. The bill proposes $1200 to “qualified” recipients. Where is the remainder going?
My point is that by glibly saying trillions, billions and millions the mind is numbed to the real meaning of all those zeroes.What it means that each and everyone, man, women and child in the US is in hock for a bit over $6000.
James Coulter, Kerrville
