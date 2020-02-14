FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2019, file photo, Baylor coach Kim Mulkey reacts in front of the bench to a blocked shot during the team's NCAA college basketball game against Connecticut in Waco, Texas. Mulkey has long defended her program's distinctive nickname, which certainly hasn't been a drag on the team's success. The Lady Bears have won three national titles over the past eight seasons and are positioned to make a run for another championship. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin, File)