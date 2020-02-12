Angela Dominique Ruiz, 49, of Kerrville, was booked at the Kerr County jail by a Kerrville police officer who accused her of driving while intoxicated with a child.
Information obtained from records and the Kerrville Police Department said Ruiz was reportedly detained in the parking lot of a convenience store in the 300 block of Sidney Baker Street South.
Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, KPD spokesman, said an officer was dispatched to the location about 11:26 p.m. Saturday after a concerned citizen called and gave a description of the vehicle.
A standardized field sobriety test was performed and a blood search warrant executed, Lamb said.
"The officer filed a report with Child Protective Services regarding the welfare of the child," Lamb said in an email. "DWI with a child passenger is a state jail felony, DWI with a child passenger is punishable by fine of up to $10,00, up to two years in a state jail and loss of your driver’s license for 180 days."
