A strong low pressure system located south of the Big Bend region will track to the east Friday and Saturday.
The system will bring an opportunity for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms Friday afternoon and Friday night.
Storms are not expected to become severe Friday, but heavy rainfall is certainly possible over the next 24 hours.
Highs remain in the upper 60's to lower 70's most areas.
Rainfall totals of one to three inches are possible through Saturday night as this system moves across the region Saturday and Saturday night.
A few severe storms are possible Saturday.
Drier conditions arrive Sunday.
