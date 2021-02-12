The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library will resume in-person operations starting Monday and Kerr Regional History Center on Tuesday, the city of Kerrville announced Tuesday.
Limited computers will be available to allow for social distancing, and patrons will be limited to one hour of computer use per day.
Curbside pickup with the library will continue to be available Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
The library’s digital collection is open all the time. Patrons can find ebooks and audiobooks, digital magazines and more at www.bhmlibrary.org.
Anyone who needs assistance using the digital resources, library staff will be available on the phone 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays at 830-258-1274 or via email at library.webmaster@kerrvilletx.gov.
Members of the community may register or renew a card remotely via online registration form found at www.bhmlibrary.org.
In-person services at the library will begin Monday, Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. at 505 Water St. in Kerrville.
The KRHC is open10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. It serves as a repository for historical and genealogical collections, and as a research center for the residents of the City of Kerrville and the Texas Hill Country.
Some of the resources available include:
• Local newspaper records,
• Kerrville Tivy yearbook collection,
• Kerrville city directories and
• Kerr County Oral History Project collection.
For more information, contact the library reference desk at 830-258-1274.
