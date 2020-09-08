Our weather pattern becomes very unsettled the next couple of days.
A strong cold front interacts with a powerful storm system to our west.
This will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms across the Hill Country tonight through Thursday.
There is a risk for heavy rainfall and localized flooding over the next couple of days.
It is possible that Flood Watches could be posted across our area if heavy rainfall materializes.
Look for clouds to increase along with storm chances overnight. Lows end up in the lower 70's.
A strong cold front will slowly push southward Wednesday.
The frontal boundary will feature polar air to the north and tropical air to the south.
The setup is favorable for very heavy rainfall across the region Tuesday night and Wednesday.
Highs remain in the 70's with showers and thunderstorms likely Wednesday. Some of the rainfall may become very heavy at times. Flash flooding is possible.
Winds should switch to the north Wednesday with cooler temperatures expected on the backside of this cold front.
Lows could drop into the 50's Wednesday night through Thursday morning with rain in the forecast again Thursday.
