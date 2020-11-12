With the cancellation of the holiday parade and other events I got to thinking how nice it would be if more citizens decorated their homes. Since COVID has removed all of our usual traditions for the holiday season it would be a nice alternative. The ability to drive around and look at lights would help with the spirit of the season.
Bennie Ayala, Kerrville
