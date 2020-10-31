Ready for some homemade Thanksgiving pies? We will be baking up three kinds of pie and a breakfast quiche: buttermilk and no-sugar-added pumpkin pies are $12 each, and our southern pecan pie and breakfast quiche are $18 each.
Call us at 830-792-4044, order online at www.dietertcenter.org or stop by the center at 451 Guadalupe St. to place your order. Orders are due by Nov. 20, and pick-up day is Nov, 25.
Consider giving a pie as a gift to someone you are thankful for and make their holiday yummy. Plus, it helps our Dietert Center with some extra funds to assist our seniors.
BLANKET DRIVE
Dietert Center is a drop off location for the Boomers and Beyond Senior Services Alliance Blanket Drive. Drop off new blankets through Dec. 7 to be disbursed to our local seniors.
LIMITED ACTIVITIES
Due to COVID-19, the Dietert Center will continue to be closed to the general public until further notice, with the exception of a few classes and activities that can meet social-distancing requirements.
We will still continue to service our Meals on Wheels clients, Personal Alert Link (PAL) units, Call Reassurance and our Medical Lending program. As always, give us a call if you are in need of any services and we will help you out.
CAREGIVERS CLASS
The Caring for Someone with Dementia: Family Caregiver Class begins Monday, Nov. 2, and continues through Nov. 18, with classes from 1 to 3 p.m. each Monday and Wednesday.
If you are caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease or another related dementia, you will benefit from this educational support program. Learn about the changes that occur with these conditions and how to be more prepared as a family caregiver while developing coping skills in the process. You will find that you are not alone in your journey as you meet and spend time with other family caregivers in this class.
Please take advantage of this chance to learn how to care for yourself first, so that you can care for your loved one.
UPCOMING CLASSES
The next Train Your Brain Booster class is planned for 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5. This is an educational and fun event to help you further strengthen your brain power. You will learn additional practical day-to-day tools for keeping your brain engaged and healthy.
Also in November, we will have Medicaid Qualification for Long-term Care on Nov. 10, Elder Law on Nov. 12 and Emergency Preparedness Basics on Nov. 16.
The last Dynamic Learning Institute presentation for this season will be at 6 p.m. Nov. 12. Jon Lusher will present “A Biblical Manuscript Encounter.” The presentation is based upon a 250-year-old Torah scroll, the unaltered first five books of the Jewish and Christian Bibles.
This scroll is exactly as all have been for thousands of years, having the exact same number of letters since first written. He will have several other documents, papyrus fragments and artifacts that show the reliability of Biblical continuity throughout the ages.
Presentation of these artifacts and documents will concentrate on their consistency, great art and adherence to Scriptural insistence that none are changed so much as a letter over time.
Sign up soon to reserve your spot.
FOOD FOR THOUGHT
If you — or a senior you know of — need a hot meal, give Bethanie Miller, our Meals on Wheels coordinator, a call at 830-896-8117 to review guidelines for the program. We deliver close to 300 meals every weekday, but we certainly can add more.
We have 200 amazing volunteers who help us deliver the meals and, best of all, they also offer a warm smile and social interaction that so many people need right now. Join our Dietert Meals on Wheels family — we welcome you!
Our drive-thru Friendship Café is open form 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. If you are 60 years or older, stop by to pick up a meal. If you have paperwork already completed or wish to complete it for us, the meal is free. A donation is always graciously accepted as well. If you don’t have time to complete the paperwork, the meal is $8.
Please call us at 830-792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information about the center or its activities.
Brenda Thompson is the executive director of the Dietert Center.
