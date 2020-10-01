The Harper Longhorns swept the Center Point Lady Pirates 3-0 in a district volleyball matchup in Center Point on Tuesday evening.
The first set started with great defensive play by the Longhorns as Rachel Perkins recorded the first of five digs on the night, which led to an early 3-1 Longhorn lead.
Kamryn Baethge and Carter Wood registered back-to-back kills to put the Longhorns on top 11-3, and they never looked back as they went on to defeat Center Point 25-12 in the first set.
Set number two was dominated by Harper as Talli Millican recorded two kills and a block to go on top 9-1 early.
After a Center Point timeout, Baethge and Caroline Bacon added a kill apiece to extend the lead, although the Lady Pirates narrowed the gap to 14-8.
Millican then dominated the remainder of the set giving Harper a 25-13 win.
The third set was hotly contested.
Center Point’s Kaylee Blackledge recorded two digs.
Paige Ponce had a dig early on, and Iris Lozano recorded two blocks and a dig battling to a 5-3 Lady Pirate lead.
Victoria Beckerson delivered a nasty kill to keep the contest close, but Harper’s Millican and Wood combined for six kills and an ace to put Harper on top 17-11.
Harper went on to win set 3 by a score of 25-14.
Harper coach Gina Lumpkins was pleased with the team’s play as they had to make last-minute adjustments prior to the game.
Center Point had no answer for Millican, who had a total of nine kills, four aces, nine digs and twoblocks on the night.
Perkins had 15 assists on the night. Wood contributed with 11 kills and three aces.
For Center Point, Lozano had six kills, eight assists and three digs on the night.
Paige Ponce was impressive defensively for the Lady Pirates, recording a total of 14 digs. Destiny Johnson had 14 assists for the Lady Pirates.
Despite impressive defensive numbers for Center Point, Harper was able to walk away with a district victory to improve to 7-9, 4-1 in district play.
“Our team adjusted very well and I’m pleased with their play,” Lumpkins said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.