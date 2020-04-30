The head of the local economic development corporation said “a handful” of local businesses don’t have the means to weather more than three months more of the closures imposed by the governor.
Gil Salinas, executive director for the Kerr Economic Development Corporation, said this morning that his organization obtained that information through a nonscientific survey of more than 180 local businesses ranging from mom-and-pop operations to larger companies.
The Hippie Chicks Bakery closed its doors on Thursday. A downtown furniture store has also closed.
But overall, the area was in better shape than the country and much of the state, Salinas said. Additionally, more than 50 percent of the businesses surveyed had applied for federal coronavirus-related assistance, and most of those had received funds.
“I’m glad to announce that we’re trending in a better direction than our national counterparts as well as those in the state,” Salinas said. “However, we are going to feel an economic impact of sorts, just not as bad as it could potentially have been.”
Salinas said the survey revealed that about 84 percent of the businesses said they remained open in some sort or fashion, and 16 percent were either forced to shut down or they opted to close until the end of the pandemic. A handful of businesses said they only have the capacity to survive for another three months, if things don’t get better.
“All businesses reported that they're implementing social distance measures for their customers and their employees,” Salinas said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.