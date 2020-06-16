The annual Juneteenth celebration at the Doyle School Community Center will take on a slightly more focused approach this year in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month, which set off widespread protests and riots across the country.
Friday evening’s event will feature music, speakers, some scriptural readings but also a focus on justice.
“This is to commemorate the passing of George Floyd and the killing of other people done in a way of possible injustice,” said longtime Doyle Center volunteer Clifton Fifer, a retired Kerrville school teacher, who will sing at the event.
The event is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. at the Doyle Center’s Pavilion and features speeches by Lois Shaw, Katie Givens and Michael Williams. Fifer will sing the song “Free At Last” from the musical “Big River.” Other speakers include Lorenzo Walton, Lillian Warren, Fred Gamble, Natarsha Sanders and Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn. Songs will be performed by Konrad Wert, Ashley Valero, Rev. Noah Diggs and a dance number by Roderick Goodloe.
Those who would like to attend are encouraged to wear masks, and social distancing will be in place in order to slow the spread of coronavirus.
Juneteenth marks the day in 1865, when Union troops told enslaved blacks in Texas that they were free. It was on June 19, 1865 when Gen. Gordon Granger announced in Galveston that blacks had been freed with the end of the Civil War. In recent weeks, companies and municipalities have moved to make it a paid holiday, including Nike.
“In those early years, when people left Texas and they went different places, looking for job opportunities, especially in the 1960s, well they took the idea of the event itself to where they were going, and that’s how it spread so fast,” Fifer said on Monday during an interview on The Kerrville Daily Times’ weekday Facebook Live show — KDT Live.
Long the center of Kerrville’s small black community, the Doyle Center has played host to many community events through the years, but this will be the last one before the center receives a major facelift.
A $1 million renovation is slated for the historic building, which was once the school for black children in Kerrville, and the center’s services will be ramped up to include a health center. Last year, Kerrville earned a major grant through the Build Health initiative, which helped pave the way for many of the slated improvements.
“We have 14 nonprofits, including (Peterson Regional Medical Center), around the community that are making this happen,” said Katie Givens, who is overseeing the project.
New Hope Counseling provided the initial grant-writing muscle to get the project started, and now Hope 4 Health at the Doyle Center is moving forward and the aim is simple — improve the healthcare, not just in the historic Doyle neighborhood, but across Kerrville.
“Hope 4 Health is primarily for Doyle residents,” Givens said. “But when (COVID-19) happened we opened up the food portion of it to the broader community.”
In fact, Fifer and others, including Lois Shaw, were regularly spending their days under a pop-up tent to help answer questions about the coronavirus pandemic and to distribute food.
The initiative will not only help with food and health, but also in the coming months transportation needs of those in the neighborhood.
“Another word that we’re using is revitalization,” Givens said. “Revitalization of the Doyle community and it’s happening. We started mid-February and it’s already happened. We’ve estimated that we’ve touched 500 people for services in the community.”
That’s a big step in the right direction, according to Fifer, who grew up in the neighborhood, and who is now the outreach coordinator for the project.
“Personally, it’s awesome,’’ said Fifer, who was taught by local education legend B.T. Wilson, who was affectionately called “Prof” by his students. “Doyle, historically, has played such a large part in the community. It was the school. It was athletics. B.T. Wilson was a musician, his wife was a musician. They taught us acting and if you went to Doyle, even at 3 years old, then you played a part in the play.
“To see Doyle in its revitalization stage it’s priceless,” Fifer said.
The one thing that will be present in Friday’s event will be how Floyd died — under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer — and how others have died, including Ahmaud Arbrey and Breona Taylor.
“First of all, no man should die like how George Floyd died,” Fifer said. “No matter what he was in his past, he was still an individual. He was a human being. If that would have happened to an animal that would have, I think, even a larger uproar.
“This whole event, the fact that it happened, is going to make the conversation a little more bearable, because you can see that with the young people. I think it’s going to lead to a difference. A change is going to come.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.