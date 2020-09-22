Tivy's Ally Scheidle had a team-high 15 kills and the Antlers served tough on Tuesday night in a 3-0 sweep over host Canyon Lake in a non-district match.
The Antlers got four aces each from Scheidle and senior Kierson Jalowy to help lead the offense. Neva Henderson continued her strong setting game with 17 assists.
Jalowy had 12 digs and Kaylee Coffee had a key block.
Tivy is now 3-2 on the season and returns home on Friday night when it faces Alamo Heights in the district opener for both teams.
INGRAM 3, LLANO 0: Ingram continued its unbeaten season with a sweep over visiting Llano on Tuesday night. It was the district opener for both teams.
HARPER 3, SAN ANTONIO STACEY 0: Carter Wood had a team-high 10 kills to lead the Longhorns to an easy win over Stacey in a district matchup.
Talli Millican had five kills but served up a team-high seven aces for the Longhorns, who improved to 6-9 overall and 3-1 in district play.
The Longhorns served up 12 aces on the night against Stacey.
CENTER POINT 3, JUNCTION 1: The host Pirates served up 16 aces in the first two set to taken an early 2-0 lead in its match against visiting Junction on Tuesday night, and then played some great defense to get a win, 3-1.
Iris Lozano had seven kills, while Hailey Ryburn added six to pace the Pirates.
