Rocky Hawkins and David Britton were sworn in as Ingram’s new aldermen on Monday, ending a close council race this year and ushering in potential big changes for city policy, as a different faction is now expected to be in control of city affairs.
Those who attended Monday's swearing-in ceremony included Kerr County Sheriff W.R. “Rusty” Hierholzer, Chief Deputy Clay Barton, sheriff-elect Larry Leitha and his pick for chief deputy, Chris Lalonde.
This supportive law enforcement presence was due to Hawkins’ history assisting the sheriff’s office in wrangling loose livestock and apprehending fugitives from justice. He was an astray officer for the county for more than 10 years under three sheriffs, supplied horses for that agency for manhunts and has been deputized when needed.
“He has been a very strong supporter of law enforcement,” Hierholzer said of Hawkins on Oct. 9.
This demonstration of confidence by top law enforcement officers was in stark contrast to allegations made by nameless political adversaries during the campaign — via an anonymous mailer, for example — that Britton and Hawkins, as political newcomers, wanted to defund the city’s police department.
During the campaign, envelopes were mailed to residents without an indication of who sent or paid for them — illegal under the state election code — that included a list of accomplishments the incumbent-candidates achieved during their time as aldermen, along with a Sept. 22 press release from the Texas Municipal Police Association. The press release expressed alarm that the non-incumbent candidates — Britton and Hawkins weren’t mentioned by name — “are running on the platform of defunding the police.” The release urged Ingram residents to “stand with the men and women who keep Ingram, Texas safe” and worried the city might take a cue from “the disastrous policies being enacted in Austin,” if the incumbents weren’t re-elected.
It’s not clear what prompted the press release, although even more tension had arisen recently on the council when one councilwoman, Shirley Trees, was accused of acting unethically when she voted for salary and benefit increases for city staff, which include her son-in-law, Ingram Police Chief Byron Griffin.
Trees pointed out there’s no law against voting for general increases for staff in that circumstance.
Councilmember Claud Jordan, an ally of Britton and Hawkins and powerless on the council until now, supported an ethics policy that would prohibit voting of that kind.
In mid-October, Hierholzer took action and made public statements about Hawkins’ fidelity to law enforcement. The two men have been friends for 40 years.
“Rocky is one of the most trustworthy men I have ever known, and I would work with Rocky any day of the week,” Hierholzer said in October. “People need to research the truth and not just the rumors.”
Hierholzer also has spoken kindly of Griffin as a friend, but indicated he couldn’t keep silent and let false allegations circulate about his other friend.
