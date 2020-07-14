Kerr County has released demographic information about some of the 260 coronavirus infections detected locally since the pandemic began.
How the first 97 patients investigated by the state were infected
- 2 – Travel outside of Texas
- 2 – Travel outside of Kerr County, but within the state
- 8 – Unknown how infection occurred
- 25 – Household spread
- 24 – Community spread
- 21 – Close contact
- 4 – Lost to follow-up
- 8 – Workplace exposure in Kerr County
- 3 – Texas Health Trace (* This is a new category and refers to THT, the company hired by the Texas Department of State Health Services to do the tracing. More information will be provided as soon as it is available.)
COVID-19 positive patients by age bracket in Kerr County, among 119 cases
0 — Younger than 1 year old
6 — 1-9 years old
6 — 10-19 years old
25 – 20-29 years old
24 — 30-39 years old
16 — 40 to 49 years old
24 (1 fatality) – 50 to 59 years old
11 — 60 to 64 years old
4 – 65 to 69 years old
6 – 70 to 74 years old
5 (1 fatality) — 75 to 79 years old
5 — 80 years old and older
So over 10% of these described cases were between 1-19 year old. And we are going back to school.
What does close contact mean? How is that different from household or community spread?
