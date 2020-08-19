It’s one of the biggest events of the year, and like all events in 2020 it has been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic but the show will go on — virtually.
The 44th annual Healing Hearts Style Show and Auction, which benefits the Hill Country Youth Ranch, is heading to Zoom, the video web conferencing portal, but event organizers expect a sizable audience in 2020. The event is presented by HCTC and the Hill Country Youth Ranch Auxiliary.
Last year nearly 700 people attended the show at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, but this year the event will be held from 7-8 p.m. on Sept. 24.
Participants in this year’s Healing Hearts Fiesta will have the opportunity to watch the event from the comfort of home. Just some of what’s planned in that hour include:
Videos highlighting the Residential Education programs.
A style show of the best fashions available for sale in the HCYR Thrift Shop.
Raffle, silent and live auction items, and a general donation appeal.
Participants will have access via smartphone or tablet to a platform for buying tickets, placing bids, and making donations.
Individual tickets, couples tickets, ambassador ticket blocks, and sponsorships are all available for purchase on the event website and in addition to indicating a level of support, allow early access to start bidding on silent auction items several weeks in advance of the event date.
For those in Kerr County, a follow up Thrift Shop boutique sale is scheduled from 2-6 p.m. on Sept. 27.
Proceeds from this sale will go toward the overall event total.
To purchase events and raffle tickets, go to https://one.bidpal.net/healinghearts20 or simply text healinghearts20 to the number 243725 to receive a text back allowing you one-click access to the platform.
The money raised helps support activities in the arts (music, drama, dance, painting, photography, creative writing), horsemanship and animal care, cooking, baking, recreational sports, and outdoor education.
These programs are transformational in the lives of our children and provide a foundation for future development and success.
The Hill Country Youth Ranch’s annual budget for activities is $270,000, with $140,000 provided by foundations and other annual partners, leaving $130,000 to raise each year. For more information, or questions, please contact: Ashley Phillips. HCYR Development Associate development@youth-ranch.org, 830-367-6161
