High pressure keeps the Hill Country and the entire state of Texas mild and dry.
Snow is still covering the ground across West Texas and remains visible on satellite imagery in the photo provided.
Sunny skies and mild temperatures continue across the Hill Country with highs in the lower 70's.
Winds will be out of the east at 5 to 15 mph with low humidity in the forecast.
Fair skies continue Sunday night across the Hill Country with lows in the lower to middle 30's.
THE REST OF TEXAS
Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast Sunday with above average highs across most of the state.
Where snowfall remains on the ground, it will be colder due to snowpack.
Highs may remain in the 30's and 40's where snow is covering the ground across portions of West Texas.
Highs in the 70's will be common across South Texas where plenty of sunshine is observed.
The Panhandle and portions of North and Northwest Texas should remain in the 50's for daytime highs.
60's will be common across the remainder of the state with the exception of the mountains across West Texas where it will remain chilly.
No precipitation is expected statewide.
