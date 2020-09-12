I have been disappointed to see your biased, pro-Joe Biden coverage since I started reading your paper, biased both in the selection of opinions published as well as selection of articles published from other sources.
For example this past weekend has seen pro-Trump boat parades throughout the US going off without a hitch. This includes patriotic proTrump parades with over 4,000 boats in Georgia, 1,500 in San Diego and 700 in Galveston among many others. In contrast, the Biden parades so far include a few hundred BLM and Antifa anarchists rioting and burning down America’s cities.
But all your paper could focus on was the accidental sinking of a few boats in Lake Travis during a Trump parade. Furthermore you publish anti-Trump op eds of disgruntled vets. The fact that you found some is truly akin to finding a white whale as Trump is almost universally loved by our military men and women, especially by the enlisted personnel and non commissioned officers. In part that stems from the fact that he has radically improved the VA , has provided significant pay raises, added benefits to those still serving and has brought many of our troops home while reducing overseas commitments.
Finally, he has shown a deep respect for our military much more so than our previous president. A bit more balanced coverage by you would be appreciated.
Lee Kay, Kerrville
(1) comment
GENE here: unusual things often make the news. the boat situation was unusual and also happened to be nearby. of course it made the news.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.