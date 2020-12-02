Ingram Police Chief Byron Griffin and Ingram City Administrator Mark Bosma resigned their posts this week following an election in which their political adversaries ascended to power on the Ingram City Council.
Bosma’s departure came before the council, on Tuesday, led by the new faction, abolished the position of city administrator in a contentious 3-2 vote, thereby reverting to the default state of a Type-A General Law City, with the mayor as chief executive officer. The city of Ingram added the position of city administrator in 2011.
The first meeting that featured the new faction of Claud Jordan, David Britton and Rocky Hawkins not only moved to open negotiations on a controversial wastewater project, but it then took aim at the police department.
In a 3-2 vote, the council moved to make the police chief report directly to the City Council — a move staunchly opposed by Griffin and Mayor Brandon Rowan.
Griffin said he didn’t want “five bosses” and was concerned this would impair his agency.
“They want to bypass the mayor,” Rowan said during the meeting with a laugh, before asking why anyone would want the job of police chief if they have to worry about angering any one of five people on the city council and thus imperiling their job.
On Wednesday, Griffin resigned but is expected to stay around until Dec. 11.
Bosma’s final day was Tuesday.
The turmoil brought out a crowd of about 40 people to the meeting.
Ingram Independent School District Superintendent Robert Templeton told the council that the city needed a professional administrator and he opposed any change at the police department that would decrease the presence of law enforcement officers or impair their ability to operate in the city.
Eliminating the city administrator position raised the question of how day-to-day business could be conducted without a paid chief executive officer readily available to make significant financial and personnel decisions, as the mayor is a volunteer position.
Rowan said he’s too busy working to support his family to devote that much time to running the city.
“It’s a lot of work,” said Councilmember John St. Clair on Tuesday. “If you change this up, and the mayor has more on his shoulders, it’s going to be kinda hard to find somebody that’s going to be able to do it.”
Additionally, the mayor, being subject to Open Meetings Act rules, is limited in how much he can communicate with other members of the council outside a legally advertised meeting, so a lower-ranking staff member, rather than the chief executive officer, would have to be a day-to-day point of contact for councilmembers.
To address these logistical hurdles, the council directed legal counsel to examine what other cities in similar situations do and prepare options for their consideration.
Councilmember Shirley Trees said Chapter 25 of the Local Government Code allows citizens of a Type-A General Law City to vote in a city manager form of government.
“I have a copy of it if anyone would like to start a petition,” Trees said.
One of Ingram’s signature battles has been around a controversial plan regarding hooking up to a sewer line. On Tuesday, the new faction pushed to begin negotiations with a third-party engineer to determine whether the infrastructure of the first two phases can handle the next phase — a move strongly opposed by Sigler, Winston, Greenwood & Associates, the engineering firm on the first two phases.
A representative of this firm said delays could imperil the bidding schedule and the availability of federal grant monies for the project.
Jordan and others said it was needed because of troubling signs the system as built may not withstand additional waste.
This week’s shake-up at City Hall was reminiscent of the great exodus of 2016, when James Salter left the mayorship, Rowan Zachary retired from his position as city marshal and City Administrator John Washburn stepped down.
“What type of person would want that, who could be fired at-will anytime?” Rowan said during Tuesday’s meeting.
Councilmember Shirley Trees chimed in, saying “I think that’s what we’re dealing with now.”
Griffin is the son-in-law of Trees, which she mentioned during the meeting, saying she tried not to let that interfere with her duties as councilmember. Her husband also was in the audience and made remarks in opposition to the new faction during the meeting, accusing it of wanting to hold up a third phase of the wastewater construction project.
Britton, Hawkins and Jordan have at one time or another been subject to prosecutions and lawsuits — the city still has a lien against Jordan’s house that he’s fighting in court — regarding the wastewater ordinance fees their attorney has claimed are needless and illegally implemented.
This case is pending in district court with a hearing set for Dec. 15. But with the three men now holding a majority of seats on the council, this lawsuit as well as other related prosecutions under the disputed wastewater ordinance are in doubt.
