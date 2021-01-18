The Tivy boys soccer team edged New Braunfels 1-0 Saturday, Jan. 16.
This came on the heels of a 2-2 tie against Austin Crockett on Friday, Jan. 15.
Rafael Rangel scored the lone goal for the Antlers Saturday against New Braunfels.
Just Miranda was credited with the assist.
Josh Shantz had 6 saves for Tivy as they defeated the Unicorns 1-0.
“Our defense played good, sound defense again and kept New Braunfels shut out,” Tivy coach Reece Zunker said. “Shout out to Josh Shantz, our goalkeeper, who had an awesome tournament.”
Friday’s contest against Austin Crockett ended up in a 2-2 tie.
Manny Hernandez and Will Robinson scored a goal apiece for the Antlers.
“Manny Hernandez has a motor that never stops and Braden Green held the back line really well all weekend,” Zunker added. “Proud of our guys.”
Shantz had 3 saves against Crockett Friday.
UP NEXT
Tivy hosts Alamo Heights in a district tilt at home Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 7:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.