Ben Strebeck saw an opportunity in 2018 when he came to work for Stephen and Mary Beth Bauer — owners of Double L Ranch and Wildlife Feed Store.
An avid bowhunter, Strebeck believed there was an emerging business opportunity to build out a bow hunting business.
Stephen Bauer was an avid gun hunter, who hadn’t really considered bow hunting as something to incorporate into his business.
The Bauers had opened their store in Ingram 20 years ago, also adding a store in Kerrville, and they’ve been successfully providing a wide range of services and products. Then they hired Strebeck to be their general manager, and that opened up a whole new way of thinking.
“Ben brought the proposal to me, since he is an avid bowhunter,” said Stephen Bauer, who grew up in Stonewall before attending Texas A&M. “It fits directly into our business model, as we serve the wildlife and hunting industry. We felt it provided an excellent way to bring in a new customer base and grow the business.”
In turn, Strebeck’s commitment is focused on ensuring everyone has a positive experience with a sport he’s loved for years.
“Bowhunting is on a huge rise overall,” Strebeck said. “Surprisingly, the biggest trend is with women. I probably do 30-40% of my business with women.”
The bowhunting section of the Ingram store opened about a year ago, and it’s become a go-to place to get fitted for the right bow — something Strebeck says is vitally important to be successful in the sport.
“A big part of it is that the archery industry has shifted toward women and youth,” Strebeck said. “That happened about 10 years ago. You saw a major shift in that bows are geared that way.”
For a youth shooter, for instance, Strebeck might fit a child with a bow, but these new bows can be adjusted as that child grows. It’s also important to have the right draw weight for the shooter.
“You’ve got to find a bowtech that knows what they’re doing,” Strebeck said.
With two major brands offered — and a third on the way — Strebeck said he believed there was a niche that needed to be served in the gun-heavy hunting culture of the Hill Country.
Strebeck and the Bauers are planning to add a range in the coming years, as well as other bowhunting-related services.
“We plan to grow the archery division by continuing to offer a wider selection of bows, both the traditional recurve and compound,” Stephen Bauer said. “We are excited to announce that we are now set up as a dealer for Mathews Archery. We are also looking into the possibility of adding a range. We believe if we do this, it will provide a place for the local archery community to come to try out new bows and to hone their skills.”
While Kerr County’s bow hunting season for whitetail deer is winding down — it ends Nov. 6 — the opportunity to introduce people to the sport will be a year-round affair.
“I know there are a lot of archers in this area,” Strebeck said. “There are so many hunters that come through here.”
And, increasingly, they’re finding themselves at Double L to have Strebeck work on their bows or fit someone for a new bow.
Stephen Bauer said the key to the store’s success is in his people.
”We are very fortunate and grateful to have strong, knowledgeable employees at both locations,” Stephen Bauer said. “In this day and age, it can be difficult to compete with the ‘big box’ stores and with online suppliers. Our knowledge and service are what we have to offer customers that these competitors do not.”
But will it convince the boss to switch over from his trusty rifle to a bow?
“I’m not a bowhunter and don’t plan on becoming one at this time,” Bauer said. “However, I do admire those with the skill and patience to bow hunt and fully support the sport.”
