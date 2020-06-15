When it comes to reopening the Kerrville Independent School District, along with other school districts across the Hill Country, there are plenty of unknowns, but the state of Texas could help clear that up today.
During a KISD Board of Trustees meeting on Monday night, Superintendent Mark Foust said that the district has worked hard to gather input from staff, students and parents when it comes to an August reopening after months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the Texas Education Agency could set the tone for how schools will reopen.
COVID-19 was a dominant part of the board’s discussion on Monday night, including how it will impact the budget. The district is also potentially eligible for more than $400,000 in reimbursement for COVID-19 expenses.
Even with the financial burdens of coronavirus, the big emphasis is getting back into the classroom for the district.
“The entire state is waiting with baited breath for what the guidance will say,” Foust told the board during the Zoom video conference meeting. TEA Commissioner Mike Morath will host a 3 p.m. meeting today with all districts to determine how the 2020-2021 school year will proceed, but no one is quite sure how it will go.
“We will see how much local control we will have,” Foust told the board.
If there’s plenty of local control, Foust said that the preliminary data from the staff recognizes there will be significant mitigation when it comes to managing COVID-19 in the schools, including a consideration when it comes to wearing masks.
“What we found is there are a wide range of opinions about this,” Foust said. “We have some staff, who are parents of students, who said they won’t wear a mask, and there are those who said they won’t send their children to school if masks aren’t worn.”
As part of the district’s plan for reopening it has sent out surveys to all of the key stakeholders in the district. Foust said that more than 700 students have returned surveys, and more than 1,100 parents have returned the survey. Parents and students have the remainder of the week to return the forms.
However, part of the mitigation efforts could be temperature checks for all who enter into schools or classrooms, but even that presents plenty of logistical challenges for district staff. Foust said the district will need to be nimble when it comes to managing potential outbreaks of the virus.
Part of that strategy will be for the district to shift to a virtual learning model similar to how it finished the last school year. Foust also envisioned that one school could have students contract the disease, which would require that school to shift to a virtual environment, while other schools in the district remained open.
Other options for the district would be enhanced hand washing and sanitizing stations, and shifted schedules for lunches and frequent deep cleaning of classrooms.
In Texas, as in most of the country, the virus has spared children and teenagers and just 4.4% of the total infections are under the age of 19, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The deaths in that age range have been less than 1%. Trustee Dr. David Sprouse, a family practice physician, noted that the death rate of COVID-19 is less than a seasonal flu when it comes to children.
The state of Texas has only recorded two deaths of those 19 and under, but the state has only confirmed fatalities of 664 people of the nearly 2,000 who have died in the state. It’s also unknown if the closure of schools has kept the death-rate down. The flu has killed 20 children in Texas since September of 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.