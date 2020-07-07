A Kerrville resident with pending felonies and misdemeanors was arrested for the fifth time in Kerr County, this time on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine and resisting arrest.
A Kerrville Police Department officer arrested Jacqueline Belle Barnett on June 29 on two active warrants stemming from accusations she possessed certain drugs without a prescription on two occasions last year. The drugs are in penalty group 3, which includes opioids. She is accused of resisting the officer during the arrest and of possessing from 1-4 grams of methamphetamine.
Barnett, born in 1989, has three pending felony charges stemming from accusations she dealt less than 1 gram of cocaine, less than 28 grams of suboxone and less than 28 grams of clonazepam on or about Nov. 5, 2019.
Barnett also has a pending felony DWI charge stemming from accusations she drove while intoxicated in September 2019. She has at least two previous DWI convictions.
Barnett was released from the Kerr County jail on July 2 on bonds totaling $11,000.
