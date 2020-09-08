The Kerrville City Council unanimously approved Tuesday night financial agreements to purchase the building and land that will become the Texas home of Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing — a North Dakota-based aerospace electronics supplier.
While the night saw the approval of a $1 million loan, which will originate with the Kerrville Public Utilities Board and passed to the city’s Economic Improvement Corp., and the adoption of a tight and austere 2021 budget, the City Council spent a large part of the meeting listening to an appeal to overturn a decision that halted a Water Street office building from being completed.
In its first public meeting in months, the City Council met at the Cailloux Theater, which afforded the public to socially distance during the meeting. The crowning achievement — the arrival of Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing — of the city’s efforts to attract new businesses was unanimously approved by an enthusiastic Council.
Kristin Hedger, a member of the family that owns Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing, thanked the City Council for approving the measure. The company is expected to spend more than $8 million renovating a facility the city will purchase on Sept. 25 near the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport.
“We are very inspired by the support,” said Hedger, who is a vice president of the company her grandfather founded in 1987. “We’re very humbled.”
With the passage of the deal, Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing, which makes key electronic components for major manufacturers, including Boeing, can start moving toward putting employees in place in the coming months. By 2040, the company could employ about 400 people.
Hedger said the city’s decision to hire Gil Salinas, executive director of the Kerr Economic Development Corp., showed that Kerrville was thinking strategically, and that the decision by her company to open a manufacturing facility could lead to other supply chain opportunities for the region.
The deal has faced little opposition and several members of the city’s Economic Improvement Corp. spoke at the meeting, adding that the city’s investment is minuscule compared to the potential return, which city and KEDC officials suggest could be more than $100 million.
Earlier in the meeting, the City Council unanimously upheld a decision by city building officials to reject the appeal by Brent Bates, who is nearing completion of a more than 21,000-square foot office building that overlooks the Guadalupe River in the 1000 block of Water Street. Bates has utilized innovative building materials, including fire-proofed recycled paper to construct the two-story building, but its safety features ran afoul of city building and fire inspectors.
In a presentation to the City Council, staff member Guillermo Garcia said that Bates was attempting to get a variance to reduce the city’s occupancy expectations to get around installing a sprinkler system to suppress a fire. Bates denied that accusation and, in turn, said city officials were working off dated requirements when it came to capacity issues.
Bates said that the building, which includes a basement, is designed to have small to medium sized offices, along with a first-floor television studio. All of those factors, according to Bates, would mean that the city’s projection that the office building could employ more than 200 people was far-fetched, but city officials sharply disagreed.
In the end, the Council’s unanimous rejection of the appeal could lead to a court fight over the decision, and the future of the nearly-finished building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.