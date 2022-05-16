A ridge of high pressure has kept the Hill Country hot and dry for the past few weeks. There is a shift in the overall weather pattern that could bring rain opportunities and cooler temperatures down the road.
The next few days remain the same with hotter-than-average temperatures and low rain chances.We will have to suffer through a summer pattern until late Friday and Saturday.
Rain chances hopefully improve with a cold front possible this weekend. More to come later this week.
STUBBORN HEATWAVE CONTINUES
In the short term, our stubborn heatwave persists with little or no overall change in the temperature profile expected.
A few low clouds start the day off.This pattern looks almost identical to the way we started out on Monday. Skies become partly sunny during the day.
Temperatures climb into the middle and upper 90s. South winds increase to 15 to 20 mph with gusts over 25 mph likely during the afternoon hours.
There is a slim chance that a thunderstorm or two could move into the area from the west during the evening hours. Most of this activity should die off after sunset, but maybe a stray storm for some, mainly west of Kerrville.
JUMP IN HUMIDITY OVERNIGHT
The humidity values increase during the overnight hours. It won’t be oppressive humidity, but more humid, nonetheless.
Low stratus clouds move in toward daybreak.
Lows end up in the upper 60s. South winds continue at 10 to 20 mph throughout the night.
MORNING CLOUDS, AFTERNOON SUN WEDNESDAY
Wednesday should be a couple of degrees cooler, but not by much. Morning clouds give way to partly sunny skies during the day.
Highs top out in the middle to upper 90s. South winds become gusty again at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible.
STRAY STORM RISK THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
The heat continues Thursday with higher humidity in the forecast. Moisture levels may be high enough to generate a thunderstorm late in the afternoon and evening hours.
Highs top out in the middle to upper 90s.
South winds continue at 10 to 20 mph with a few gusts over 25 mph.
Friday looks like a repeat of Thursday.
COOLER WEEKEND?
If we can survive the work week, we may be rewarded with temperatures closer to average Saturday and Sunday.
High temperatures may remain in the upper 80s and lower 90s over the weekend.
The most encouraging aspect of the weekend forecast is the return of moisture across the Hill Country. This could bring us slight storm chances Friday night into Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.