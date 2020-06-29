Randy Carl Kiehl
November 1956 - June 2020
Randy Carl Kiehl, 63, of Kerrville, Texas passed from this life on Monday, June 22, 2020 in Fredericksburg, Texas. He was born November 2, 1956 to parents, Eden Carl and Harriette Ruth (Young) Kiehl in Connellsville, Pennsylvania.
Randy proudly served his country in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1978. He married Jane Pierce on June 27, 1992 in Center Point, Texas. He was Past Worshipful Master of the Bandera Lodge #1123, A.F. & A.M.. He was also a 32nd degree Scottish Rite as well as Past Worthy Patron of Kerrville Chapter #24 O.E.S.
He is preceded in death by his son, James Michael, Everett Kiehl, KIA Iraq, 2003.
Those left to honor and cherish his memory include wife, Jane Leslie Kiehl and grandson, Nathaniel Ethan Kiehl.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Masonic and Eastern Star Services will be held at 10AM on Saturday, July 18,2020 at the Bandera Masonic Lodge #1123.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home. (830)895-5111
