The Kerrville Fire Department, along with local law enforcement, are working a major crash in the eastbound side of Interstate 10, just west of Harper Road, involving an overturn big rig.
Law enforcement officials said that traffic is being diverted off the freeway at Goat Creek Road. Police scanner communications said the big rig and its trailer were fully loaded, along 250 gallons of diesel fuel, which has spilled in the roadway.
THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.