A local business owner and veteran of the U.S. Army has filed as a write-in candidate for Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace.
Dwight Snider said he’s running against incumbent Bill Ragsdale, who ran unopposed in the Republican Primary.
Snider, born and raised in the Houston area, moved to Kerrville in 1998 to help his mother after his father, Ray Snider, died, and he’s been in Kerr County ever since. His father served as the Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace 32 years ago, he said.
Now, Dwight Snider lives between Ingram and Hunt and runs a nail salon with his wife. He worked for James Avery Craftsman for 12 years prior to opening the nail salon.
Running for the office is “just something I’ve had on my mind for better than a decade,” Dwight Snider said.
“Lord has blessed us in a mighty way,” Dwight Snider said. “I’ve been wanting to do this better than a decade, and just now am at a position in my life to devote my time in service to the county and do what I can for the people of Kerr County.”
Dwight Snider said he served in the Army from 1977-81 and was an attack helicopter crew chief based out of Camp Gary Owen in South Korea. He operated various weapons on the AH-1G Cobra helicopter, including the TOW missile system and Vulcan cannon. He was almost in combat a few times, he said, but his career coincided with the winding down of the Vietnam War, and he lamented that “the politicians” had taken over the war effort at that time.
The county judge’s office confirmed Snider filed on Aug. 4.
Other write-in candidates have until 5 p.m. Aug. 22 to file their paperwork with the county judge’s office for the Nov. 8 election ballot.
A line will be placed on the ballot for the voter to fill in a write-in candidate’s name, if they so choose, according to elections administrator Nadene Alford.
“The election office will post the certified list of write-in candidates inside the voting booths during early voting and on election day,” she said in a Monday email.
