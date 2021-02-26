Since Monday the city of Kerrville has been waiving building permit fees for repairs, reconstruction, and/or demolition related to Winter Storm Uri that affected the area Feb. 11-21.
“Applicable permit fees will be waived accordingly during this ongoing emergency for a period of 30 days,” reads a city press release. “Through the MGO (My Government Online) permit application, the scope of work should include a statement clarifying that the work is related to the winter storm.”
A permit is still required unless it meets the following guidelines, according to the city:
• Property owners or licensed general contractors are required to obtain a building permit, but the fees will be waived if they can demonstrate the repairs being completed are storm-related. The Chief Building Official will confirm the repairs are storm-related and Development Services will proceed to waive or refund fees as needed.
• Property owners or licensed plumbers do not require a permit for minor emergency repairs on freeze-damaged or leaking water pipes provided the repair does not exceed 5 feet in length.
• A plumbing permit is required if a repair exceeds 5 feet in length or where multiple water pipes are broken, generally affecting the entire plumbing system of a building.
• Contractors that have not registered with the City of Kerrville will be required to do so through Development Services.
• In certain cases, repairs and relief cannot wait. If repairs have been completed without a permit, the city requires that the repairs be left uncovered and accessible for a building inspector to verify the work has been completed and complies with the city code.
City warns of fraud
“Be aware of fraudulent contractors that may be taking advantage of the winter storm emergency,” reads the release. “All contractors must be registered with the City of Kerrville. Homeowners may request a copy of a building permit from the contractor and/or Development Services. For any questions, contact Development Services at 830-258-1514, or visit https://www.kerrvilletx.gov/1777/Development-Services.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.