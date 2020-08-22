An 18-year-old Kerrville man has been jailed on suspicion of being involved in a violent, Aug. 2 confrontation reportedly sparked by an argument over a pro-Donald Trump hat.
A Kerrville police officer jailed Sami Torres Kashkari today on a warrant issued due to an outstanding misdemeanor assault charge stemming from the Aug. 2 incident. Information provided on Aug. 20 by Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, KPD spokesman, indicated police believe Kashkari was involved in the incident on the side of the group opposed to a woman who wore the hat.
Kashkari also was accused of possessing less than 2 ounces of marijuana at the time of his arrest. He's being held on a $6,500 bond on the assault charge, but no bond has been set on the marijuana accusation, according to jail records.
About 1:30 a.m. Aug. 2, Kerrville police were dispatched to Stripes, 3305 Memorial Boulevard, in response to a call about a physical disturbance in progress, according to a KPD press release.
According to information from witnesses and the press release, officers encountered two injured men and were told suspects had already fled the scene. A witness told officers one of the suspects made a negative comment about a "Keep America Great" hat a woman was wearing. Officers were told that a male friend of hers said something in return, and a physical altercation ensued, according to reports.
"The male reported he was attacked by multiple other parties," states the KPD release. "He sustained some injuries. Another male present witnessed what was occurring and intervened to aid the male being assaulted. This witness also sustained injuries. Both the injured males refused further medical attention at the scene. Both victims advised they did want to pursue assault charges."
Police found Kashkari walking in the area about an hour and a half later, but they didn't accuse him of assault at that time, although they suspected he was involved, Lamb said.
“He displayed symptoms of intoxication and he was arrested for public intoxication,” Lamb said.
According to jail records, Kashkari was released the same day on a $500 personal recognizance bond, then arrested on Aug. 11 on suspicion of public intoxication and released Aug. 11 on a $200 personal recognizance bond.
Among evidence collected by police is store surveillance video footage that reportedly captured the incident. Police have declined to release the video while the investigation continues.
"The investigation into what other charges people might receive is still ongoing," Lamb said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.