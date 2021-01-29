The Center Point Pirates lost a district contest against San Saba Friday evening, 58-28.
Nick Zuercher scored 21 points and had 12 rebounds, leading the Pirates in both categories.
Clay Vincent scored 3 points, and Logan Burley scored 4 points to assist the Pirates in scoring.
Center Point trailed at halftime, 35-16.
San Saba took control of the game in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Pirates 11-4 to secure the win.
UP NEXT
Center Point travels to Junction Friday, Feb. 5 for a district game at 6:30 p.m.
