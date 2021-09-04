Temperatures remain above average over the weekend across the Hill Country.
Rain chances are minimal Saturday and Sunday. A stray storm could pop up each afternoon and evening, but most areas remain dry.
A weak cold front could bring a chance of thunderstorms across the region on Labor Day.
ABOVE AVERAGE TEMPERATURES SATURDAY
Skies become mostly sunny during the day Saturday. It will be hot with highs in the middle 90s.
South winds increase to 10 to 15 mph with occasional gusts over 20 mph.
A stray storm is possible, but most areas remain dry.
FAIR AND MILD SATURDAY NIGHT
Fair skies are expected across the region Saturday night. Low temperatures range from the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Light south winds prevail overnight.
SUNNY AND HOT SUNDAY
Sunday appears to be the hottest day of the weekend. Sunshine is expected for most areas, and highs are expected to top out in the middle 90s.
South-southeast winds average 5 to 15 mph.
Lower humidity is expected during the afternoon, which may cause temperatures to spike a few degrees.
SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE MONDAY
Labor Day is Monday, and a mixture of clouds and sunshine is expected. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and evening hours. Some of the storms could be on the strong side with gusty winds, lightning, brief downpours and small hail.
Highs warm into the lower and middle 90s.
Isolated thunderstorms are possible Tuesday and Wednesday.
TROPICAL SYSTEM IN THE GULF?
Models are advertising a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico this weekend and Monday. The main impact from this system is expected to be south of the Hill Country, but moisture could spread across the area next week if this system is further north than expected.
