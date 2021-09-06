William and Morgan Van Volkenburg and their young children were visiting relatives in Pipe Creek on Aug. 20, when they got one of the worst phone calls a family can get: their home was on fire.
A friend who rents a studio apartment on the family’s property in Center Point called to delivered the news.
“It’s all on fire; it’s all on fire,” Morgan Van Volkenburg recalled the friend saying.
The family lost everything, including the new furniture they bought for their three children, ages 3, 5 and 8. They’d only moved into the home two months before and hadn’t yet obtained home insurance, Van Volkenburg said.
“You hear about this happening to people, but you don’t expect it to happen to you,” she said.
The fire is believed to have started in the porch area from a power drill battery.
The family is staying with relatives in Pipe Creek, and commuting from there to Center Point, where the children go to school, is eating into their gas budget, she said.
“We’re trying not to eat them out of house and home with groceries,” Van Volkenburg said.
A FRESH START
The family moved from LaFayette, Louisiana, eight or nine months ago due to how dangerous it was getting there, Van Volkenburg said.
“We just wanted a better community for our kids, because the crime rate over there has gotten so bad,” she said.
Since the fire, the response from the Kerr County community to the family’s plight has been tremendous, with many donations of diapers — she gave birth Sept. 2 — children's clothes and more.
“It just goes to show that we chose the right community, and that’s what’s important,” Van Volkenburg said.
More assistance for the family is being raised through a benefit slated for 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at Center Point Historical Park, 310 FM 480, Center Point. It’ll be a family-friendly event featuring food for sale, live music by The Sean Kendrick Band and other activities. More information on the event will be released later this month.
A gofundme webpage for the family also has been created at https://bit.ly/3haUx7V
