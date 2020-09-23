David Charles Bolton
October 1935 - August 2020
CYPRESS, TEXAS – On August 29, 2020, David Charles Bolton, 84, formerly of Kerrville, Texas passed away at home with his wife, Margaret (Conroy) Bolton and daughter, Ann Bolton by his side.
Dave was born October 1, 1935 in London, England to Charles and Ethel (Brand) Bolton. He was atrue cockney born within the sound of Bow Bells. Dave was a child during WWII riding his bicyclethrough bombings in the city. He received his training at the Boys Apprenticeship Indenture indenturedas a Marine Fitter and Turner on September 3, 1954.
In 1958, Dave enlisted in the Royal Airforce as a Radar Fitter and later, Radio Technician. After twoyears, he returned to civilian life to work with a company developing land-based desalination plants.Dave married his wife of 60 years, Margaret Conroy on July 15, 1961 and welcomed two children, Annand Ian, during their time in London. His civilian work led to an offer to join Aqua Chem, and in 1967,the Bolton’s left England to move to the United States. In 1968, Dave received an authorizednomination as a Chartered Engineer from The Council of Engineering Institutions. He retired to a ranchoutside Kerrville, Texas after completing his Royal Commission with Bechtel as Industry Coordinatorin Jubail, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Margaret and David especially enjoyed hosting their children andgrandchildren during their time on the ranch.
Dave worked in engineering, construction, and operations in varied positions of responsibility inproject engineering, project management, site management and consulting. He enjoyed the diversity ofhis assignments, especially trouble shooting and problem solving, enjoyed cultural diversity and feltthat his experience gave him the ability to motivate and organize projects and teams. Margaret wasalways supportive and since the day they left England never questioned his many moves. Margaret andDavid enjoyed their travels and experiences throughout their entire life together, even their final moveto Cypress, Texas to be closer to family.
Dave is preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter, Megan Ratliff. He is survived by his wife,Margaret Bolton; daughter, Ann Bolton of Cypress, Texas; son, Ian Bolton of Bayou Vista, Texas; threegrandchildren: Zach and Amanda Willingham of Sierra Vista, Arizona, Thomas Ratliff and WilliamRatliff; and three great-grandchildren: Kadence, Kennedy, and Rex; as well as extended familyscattered across the United Kingdom.
Private services were held for the family on August 31, 2020.
