CARY, N.C. – The Angelo State baseball team opened the Division II Baseball National Championship with a 6-2 victory over sixth-seed Wingate on Sunday afternoon at the USA Baseball Training Complex.
With the win, the Rams improve to 43-7 overall on the season and advance to the winner's bracket of the double-elimination tournament.
Jordan Williams got things going for the Rams at the plate in the first inning, hitting a two-RBI single towards second base, scoring Jackson Hardy and Josh Elvir for an early 2-0 lead.
In the third inning, Williams reached on an error before advancing to third on a single by Nicholas Novak. The Rams added to their lead as Koby Kelton hit a sac-fly to right field to score Williams.
The Bulldogs made their only noise in the fourth inning, scoring two runs off of a single to left field and a sac fly after an error by ASU in the infield.
Angelo State got one run back in the bottom of the inning, as Aaron Walters singled past first base, scoring Hardy for his second run of the game.
Trent Baker started on the mound for the Rams, throwing 4 2/3 innings with two unearned runs off of four hits with six strikeouts.
At the top of the fifth, a rain delay forced just over an hour of stoppage. After two outs by Baker, Carson Childers came in with bases loaded to close out the inning, throwing 3 1/3 innings of work with two hits and six strikeouts.
In the sixth inning, Nick Seginowich added another run for ASU, hitting a sac-fly to right field to score Hardy while in the seventh, Reese Johnson laid down a bunt towards third base to score Thomas Cain.
Hardy finished the game 3-of-4 from the plate with three runs scored while Elvir collected three walks on the day. Aaron Munson closed out the game on the mound, throwing one inning with a strikeout.
The Rams will face the winner of the game four matchup between Seton Hill and Southern New Hampshire on Tuesday, June 8 at 5 p.m. CST.
