Inky Blumenthal will be on hand outside the assisted living facility where she lives to sign copies of her memoir, which includes her account of surviving the Holocaust.
Blumenthal, 99, recently released her memoir after creating a social media sensation with her hot-air-balloon ride above Kerrville in August.
Blumenthal will sign books from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, in front of Brookdale Kerrville, 725 Leslie Drive.
Book signing attendees will drive up to Brookdale and meet Inky from an appropriate distance. Masks are required.
She will sign book and interact as much as possible to ensure safe distancing, according to a press release from her daughter and publisher, Vivian Elba.
“Those interested can also follow the book’s Facebook page for news and updates,” the release states. “If book inventory runs out, the team will take your information and place an order for you. Books are $13 each, and cash will make transactions easier.”
Released just before her 99th birthday on Sept. 7, “The Door Closed and Windows Opened” details Inky’s childhood in bucolic Baden-Baden, Germany, and the journey that ensued after the Nazis came looking for her father, a successful businessman.
“Through four countries and 10 schools, and then from New York City to Texas; through marriage, divorce and newfound love, Inky’s tenacity and sense of adventure prevailed,” states the release. “Her writings are supported by vivid photos and supplemented by the book’s Facebook page of the same name.”
The video of Inky flying high above Kerrville on Aug. 27 received more than 18,000 views and inspired thousands of well-wishes for her birthday. The trip was the fulfillment of her request by Wish of a Lifetime, an organization that grants wishes to seniors.
A portion of the book’s proceeds will benefit the U.S. Holocaust Memorial. The book is available on Kindle and in print at amazon.com.
