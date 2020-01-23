Tamara Renae Graham (Grandma Honey), 59, of Kerrville, Texas, passed from this life on January 18, 2020, in Kerrville.
Tamara was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to parents, Kenneth Ray and Karen Rose (Hendrix) Murrell. Her family moved to Odessa, Texas, in 1972, where she was a 1979 graduate of Permian High School (Mojo).
In 1982, her family moved to Kerrville and she married Jay Graham for 35 years. Their first daughter, Jaylynn, was born in 1984. They moved to Katy, Texas, in 1988 to be closer to family, and Libbey was born in 1991.
She was an active member at Katy First Baptist Church, especially in the choir and praise team. Tamara would embrace any musical opportunity, and she had an angelical voice.
She developed a passion for interior design and ended up opening her own business. Her many talents were recognized throughout the community, and she was always willing to help in any way she could. Tamara also enjoyed gardening and spoiling her dachshund dogs, Gracie and Lottie.
The family moved back to Kerrville in 2006, along with Tamara’s parents, to build their dream homes. Her faith and passion for music kept her engaged in the church community. Tamara was happiest when she was spending time with family, watching her grandchildren grow and traveling to unique places.
She was loved by all and will be missed by many.
She was preceded in death by her beloved mother, Karen Rose Murrell; and dogs, Gracie and Lottie.
Those left to cherish and honor her memory include daughters, Jaylynn Renae Perkins and husband, Terry, of Kerrville, and Libbey Rose Vasquez and husband, Matthew, of Kerrville; former husband, Jay Graham; father, Kenneth Murrell of Kerrville; siblings, Danny Murrell and wife, Luci, of Houston, Texas, Steven Murrell and wife, Trisha, of Katy, Texas, and Kimberly Bramlett and husband, Jim, of Missouri City, Texas; along with her grandchildren, Archer Perkins, Ada, Abel and Atticus Vasquez.
Visitation will be at Kerrville Funeral Home, 1221 Junction Highway, Kerrville, Texas, on Friday, January 24, 2020, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Funeral services will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Trinity Baptist Church, 800 Jackson Road, Kerrville, Texas, with interment to follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home, 830-895-5111.
