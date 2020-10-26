Joan Nichols Lenhart
August 1931 - October 2020
Joan Nichols Lenhart passed away in Kerrville October 21, 2020. She was born in David City, Nebraska August 3, 1931 to Dale and Minnie McIntosh Nichols.
Joan moved to Kerrville from Arizona in 1993 with her husband Coy Lenhart who predeceased her in 1996. As a favorite past time of hers she enjoyed modeling at Inn of the Hills as she had previously done when she lived in New Orleans. She was a self-taught pianist and occasionally played at local assistant living centers. Joan also volunteered at the Kerrville Cancer Center on the corner of Water and Sidney Baker streets. She loved domestic and international traveling and dancing at the Elks on Wednesday nights. One of her favorite topics of conversation was about her well-renowned artist Dad (Dale Nichols), and she was also an accomplished artist in her own right.
Although she will be sadly missed by many friends and family, she had a full and wonderful life of 89 years.
She is survived by her son Dale Smith and her two daughters Brenda Smith and Diana Griffo.
Services will be held in David City, Nebraska at a later date.
In honor of our mother, donations may be made to the Dietert Center, the Kerrville Cancer Center, or charity of your choice.
