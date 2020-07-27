County commissioners have increased the cost of vehicle registration by $1.50.
The new $1.50 fee was approved this morning by a 3-2 vote of the court and will take effect Jan. 1, 2021. Commissioners Harley Belew and Jonathan Letz voted for it, as did Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly, and commissioners Tom Moser and Don Harris opposed it.
The monies from the fee will be divided between the county, Ingram and Kerrville and must be used for costs related to child safety, officials said. Eligible uses for the funds include crossing guard pay, crosswalk striping, child seats for the poor, the county juvenile probation office, Hill Country Court-Appointed Special Advocates and the Kerr County Child Services Board, officials said.
Commissioners, the county judge, the tax assessor-collector and county auditor discussed the matter at Monday’s meeting of the Kerr County Commissioners Court.
“Child safety is a big umbrella,” said Belew, who represents Precinct 1.”Which we’re all for. And if they say it’s for the children, everybody’s afraid to vote against it.”
Belew and the fee’s other supporters — Kelly and Letz — characterized the $1.50 increase as a user fee. Kelly, Belew and Tax Assessor Bob Reeves said the fee is not a tax.
Moser, who represents Precinct 2, disagreed.
“Bottom line it’s a new tax,” Moser said.
“Yes, sir,” replied Tanya Shelton, county auditor. She added that the April 2020 edition of Texas Country Progress included — or referred to — recommendations associated with Senate Bill 2 that advised counties search for “optional taxes” to get around legal limitations on increasing property property tax rates.
“Property tax is our big source (of county revenue), but there’s a lot of people who don’t own property that own vehicles, and this is also a way to spread that out a little bit to help property owners,” said Letz, who represents Precinct 3. “We use these types of fees throughout the budget. To me it’s a benefit.”
The county's portion of the monies would go into its general fund, but the funds would be tracked and only used for specific purposes, Shelton said. The Texas Transportation Code Sec. 502.403 allows the fee and stipulates other laws under which the funds can be used.
Reeves didn’t appear to take an official stance on the matter.
Shelton estimated the county and cities would obtain the following revenues from the $1.50 fee next fiscal year:
-$29,000 to the county
-$26,000 to Kerrville
-$2,000 to Ingram
The county would receive an additional estimated at $6,000 for administrative costs, Shelton said.
Vehicles owned by the county, city school district and other organizations are not subject to the fee, Reeves said in an email to The Times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.