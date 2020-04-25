Taxes are nixed this weekend for a host of emergency preparedness items, such as household batteries, fuel containers, generators and flashlights — a prepper’s paradise.
This year’s holiday lasts three days — it begins at 12:01 a.m. Saturday and ends at midnight Monday, according to the comptroller’s office.
The law that established the sales tax holiday was intended to “help Texans prepare for events like hurricanes and turbulent spring storms,” according to a press release from the office of Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
“Unfortunately, strong spring storms, wildfires and the upcoming hurricane season will still threaten Texans in the months ahead, and so it’s important that homes and businesses have the supplies they need to face these emergencies,” Hegar said in the release. “As this pandemic continues to spread, I want to remind all Texans this sales tax holiday applies to qualifying items they purchase online, from the safety of their homes. If visiting your local retailer to purchase items, please practice appropriate social distancing as described by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”
There is no limit on the amount of items one can purchase and still benefit from the holiday. Eligible items include household batteries, fuel containers, flashlights priced at less than $75; hurricane shutters and emergency ladders priced at less than $300; and portable generators priced at less than $3,000.
Delivery, shipping, handling and transportation charges are part of the sales price and the delivery charge is taxable, which could make an item not covered by the sales tax holiday. For example, a rescue ladder that’s $299 with a $10 delivery charge would cost a total of $309, and so tax would be due on the $309 sales price and the item wouldn’t be covered under the holiday.
Supplies covered under the holiday include:
Less than $3,000
Portable generators
Less than $300
Emergency ladders
Hurricane shutters
Less than $75
Axes
Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt)
Can openers, nonelectric
Carbon monoxide detectors
Coolers and ice chests for food storage, nonelectric
Fire extinguishers
First aid kits
Fuel containers
Ground anchor systems and tiedown kits
Hatchets
Ice products, reusable and artificial
Light sources, portable selfpowered (including battery operated)
Examples of items include: candles, flashlights and lanterns
Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers
Radios, portable selfpowered (including battery operated), includes twoway and weather band radios
Smoke detectors
Tarps and other plastic sheeting
“Unfortunately, the list of taxfree items is established by law and does not include items such as masks or personal protection equipment,” states the press release.
Not covered
Medical masks and face masks
Cleaning supplies, such as disinfectants and bleach wipes
Gloves, including leather, fabric, latex and types used in healthcare
Toilet paper
Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles
Camping stoves
Camping supplies
Chainsaws
Plywood
Extension ladders
Stepladders
Tents
Repair or replacement parts for emergency preparation supplies
Services performed on, or related to, emergency preparation supplies
