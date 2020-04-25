Gina Stewart, co-founder of the Hill Country Preppers club, displays the different items she has in her “go-bag.” Stewart says the bag is filled with essential items such as a small water filtration unit, first aid kit and flashlight. The Hill Country Preppers have organized the third annual Emergency Preparedness Expo to help area residents prepare themselves and their families for numerous types of emergencies. The event is set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Kerr County Courthouse square.