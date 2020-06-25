The Center Point Volunteer Fire Department has announced a public meeting on the matter of creating an emergency services district that would fund the agency with an additional property tax rate.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. July 11 at the department, 548 Kelly St. W.
The announcement of the meeting comes as the county seems to be moving toward reducing funding to volunteer fire departments. One of the latest proposals mentioned during a recent commissioners court meeting is to have a contingency fund from which all volunteer fire departments in the county can draw as needed. Each agency would have to submit an application for funding.
A new emergency services district would only collect property taxes in the service area of the volunteer fire department.
