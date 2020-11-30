A 21-year-old Comfort man was jailed on suspicion of dealing enough drugs in Kerr County to put him away for life.
A sheriff’s deputy arrested Briar Charles Homilius on Nov. 20 and accused the man of possessing 4-400 grams of a drug in penalty group 2 or 2A, which includes a host of drugs such as THC, mescaline, psilocybin and synthetic marijuana. The deputy recommended Homilius be charged for violating Texas Health and Safety Code 481.113, which makes such an offense a first-degree felony punishable by as much as life in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Homilius was released the following day on a $25,000 bond, according to jail records.
Others recently jailed on suspicion of felony drug crimes include:
Khuong Nguyen, of Taunton, Massachusetts, born in 1982, accused by a KPD officer on Nov. 27 of manufacturing or delivering 1-4 grams of a drug in penalty group 1. He was in the county jail as of Nov. 30 on a $35,000 bond, according to jail records.
Salvador Villegas Hernandez, of Kerrville, born in 1984, accused by a KPD officer on Nov. 25 of possessing less than 2 ounces of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possessing less than 1 gram a drug in penalty group 1, and being in the country illegally. He was in the county jail as of Nov. 30 awaiting the disposition of his immigration case.
Martin Salazar Jr., of Fredericksburg, born in 1999, accused by a KPD officer on Nov. 23 of possessing less than 2 ounces of marijuana, 1-4 grams of a drug in penalty group 2, and trying to hide evidence from police. He was released the next day on bond.
Juan Presas, of Kerrville, born in 1975, accused of manufacturing or delivering 4-200 grams of a drug in penalty group 1 on Nov. 12.
Johnathan Isaac Allen-Noble, of Kerrville, born in 1999, accused on Nov. 6 of possessing less than 2 ounces of marijuana, less than 1 gram of a drug in penalty group 2, drug paraphernalia, and a firearm illegal to possess during the commission of a crime.
Other reports of people accused of committing felony drug crimes in Kerr County this month can be found here, here, here, and here.
