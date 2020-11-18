Brenda Stewart Hughes
November 2020
Brenda Carol Hughes, 66 passed away Tuesday, Nov 10th surrounded by her family. She is survived by her parents Robert and Carol Todd of Kerrville, sisters Debra Morgan and Karen Brown, her children Misty Hughes Post, Rodney Hughes and Lisa Hughes, 6 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Her family wish to express their thanks to the staff and many friends at River Hills Health & Rehab as well as Peterson Hospice for all their love and support. Memorial to be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.