If the first four days of December are any indication of how bad coronavirus is going to be, then it’s going to be a very long month.
On Friday, Peterson Health finished out its week of reporting COVID-19 numbers with 20 new cases, marking the first four days of December with 83 people testing positive for the virus and at least three dead.
More than 100 people have tested positive this week, according to Peterson Health.
There are 16 people hospitalized with COVID-19 at Peterson Regional Medical Center as of Friday afternoon.
A third patient died in the hospital on Thursday, and the Texas Department of State Health Services reported that at least two more Kerr County residents had died in out-of-area hospitals last month — DSHS is chronically late in its reporting of numbers, especially fatalities.
So far, Kerr County has seen 18 people die in hospitals or care facilities out of the area, nine die at Peterson and another 10 have died at Kerrville nursing homes.
Kerr County officials revised their numbers of active cases in the county to more than 300. Since the start of the pandemic, more than 1,300 Kerr County residents have contracted the virus.
Of course, what’s going on in Kerr County is just a microcosm of what’s happening around the state and across the country. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged everyone to wear a mask indoors when not at home.
The virus has delivered some punishing numbers for hospitals across the country, including here in Texas, where the number of people hospitalized will soon outpace July’s peak. In certain parts of the state, especially in West Texas, more than half of those hospitalized were suffering from COVID-19.
The last time someone wasn’t hospitalized with the virus at Peterson Regional Medical Center was on Sept. 15, and the hospital has had more than 10 people hospitalized in 33 of the last 34 days. Earlier this week, Peterson Health’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mack Blanton said the hospital could expand its intensive care unit capacity in order to handle more patients if needed.
Across the San Antonio region, which includes Kerrville, about 13% of the more than 4,900 patients hospitalized were those with COVID-19.
Gov. Greg Abbott said earlier this week that those regions, or counties, that top an infection rate of 15% would have to reinstitute reductions of capacities to bars, restaurants and gyms.
States faced a deadline on Friday to place orders for the coronavirus vaccine as many reported record infections, hospitalizations and deaths, while hospitals were pushed to the breaking point — with the worst feared yet to come.
The number of Americans hospitalized with COVID-19 hit an all-time high in the U.S. on Thursday at 100,667, according to the COVID Tracking Project. That figure has more than doubled over the past month, while new daily cases are averaging 210,000 and deaths are averaging 1,800 per day, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
