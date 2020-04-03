The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for most of the Hill Country, including Kerr County.
The watch is in effect until 8 p.m. and there's a 60% chance of storms this afternoon.
A few storms could become severe, producing large hail and damaging winds gusts. In addition, some pockets of heavy rainfall are possible, which could lead to flash flooding.
The National Weather Service provides this additional information:
- Widespread 1 to 3 inches Today through Saturday. Isolated pockets of 4 to 5 inches possible through Saturday.
- Flash flooding possible.
- Rises possible on the Lower Colorado, Guadalupe, and San Antonio Rivers.
Winds: Thunderstorm wind gusts up to 70 mph this afternoon and evening with any scattered severe storms.
Hail: Large hail up to 2 inches in diameter this afternoon and evening with any scattered severe storms.
Tornadoes: Potential is low but a tornado cannot be completely ruled out this afternoon and evening near the cold front.
Timing and Overview: Numerous showers and storms are expected this afternoon and evening ahead of and behind a cold front. Scattered storms could become severe, with large hail and damaging wind gusts the primary threats. In addition, frequent cloud to ground lightning is possible with any thunderstorms.
In addition to severe storms, locally heavy rainfall is possible. This could lead to flash flooding where these pockets occur. These pockets of heavier rainfall and flash flooding could occur anywhere across South Central Texas. Areas that have received above normal rainfall the last 2 weeks (see attached map) will be even more susceptible to flash flooding should heavy rainfall occur.
Much colder conditions will occur behind the front. High temperatures on Saturday are forecast to range from only the mid 50s to low 60s. Showers and scattered storms are forecast Saturday. Any additional heavy rainfall Saturday could lead to localized flooding. Additional chances for showers and storms will extend into next week.
