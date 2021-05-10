INGRAM — Bridget Dale, Robert Kimbrough and Bill Warren were still the top candidates following a recount held Friday morning.
Eighty-one votes went to Dale, 71 to Kimbrough, 67 to Warren, 57 to Jimmy Lopez and 64 to Claud Jordan, said Nadine Alford, Kerr County elections coordinator. Through the recount, Lopez lost a vote and Warren gained a vote.
Jordan said he requested the recount — paying a $350 filing fee to do so — because the initial election results showed him just two votes shy of a tie with Warren.
There also was a recount in the last council election, held in November 2020, in which about 800 ballots were reportedly cast. The two winners in that race won by a small margin — as few as nine to 14 votes.
Council elections in Ingram typically feature extremely close races. In other election years, for example, Lopez won his seat by a single vote, and two mayoral candidates tied before a recount uncovered a single, tie-breaking vote.
Jordan said he was disappointed and hoped for higher voter turnout this election.
“I appreciate everybody and thank you for letting me serve my community,” Jordan said Friday following the recount. “It was an honor to serve my community and fight for them and fight for our constitutional rights.”
The Ingram City Council is scheduled to certify the election results and swear in three new councilmembers — the top three vote-getters — during a meeting scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 230 Texas 39.
Also on the council’s Monday agenda is the item, “regarding code enforcement,” in addition to a closed session, although the agenda doesn’t state what topics might be discussed in the closed session.
