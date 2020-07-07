One hundred fifty nine Kerr County residents were infected with the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, two have died, 57 have recovered and 100 cases are active, and two are hospitalized, according to the latest information released from the city of Kerrville and Peterson Health on Monday afternoon.
Statewide active COVID-19 cases totaled approximately 94,120, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services, and 247 Texas counties had reported coronavirus infections. At least 2,637 people had died from the disease in Texas and 2,431,861 had been tested. An estimated 103,782 people had recovered from the disease in Texas. Since the start of the pandemic, 200,557 people in Texas have been infected.
Nationwide, 924,148 people have recovered from the disease, 2,939,540 have been infected and 130,312 have died since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University. In the U.S., 36,032,329 had been tested for the virus.
Worldwide, at least 11,647,399 had been infected since the pandemic began, 538,796 had died, and 6,328,930 had recovered, according to the university.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner urges Texas GOP to cancel its convention
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner encouraged the Republican Party of Texas on Monday to cancel its in-person convention in Houston next week and warned that should the event continue, health inspectors would have the authority to shut down the gathering if certain guidelines are not followed.
Turner said that he planned to send a letter to members of the State Republican Executive Committee, the state party’s governing board, outlining conditions the party must follow in order to hold the convention.
“I do not think it is wise or prudent to hold a convention of 6,000 or more,” the Houston mayor’s office tweeted. “I am asking them to have a virtual event.”
A spokesperson for the state party did not immediately respond to a request for comment. And a copy of Turner's letter to the SREC was not immediately available.
"Health inspectors will be on-site for the entire convention to ensure all guidelines are being followed," Turner's office tweeted. "If they are not, the inspectors have the authority to shut down the convention."
Last week, the SREC voted 40-20 to proceed with the in-person convention July 16 to 18 at Houston's George R. Brown Convention Center.
Thursday's vote came on the heels of Gov. Greg Abbott issuing a statewide mask mandate in an attempt to curb the surge of coronavirus cases, which state party Chair James Dickey said meant that masks would be required for most of the convention, though they were not previously. The SREC met again virtually on Sunday and tweaked the party's rules to allow for what Dickey has described as an "ultimate contingency plan" to host the convention online if circumstances require it.
Asked Monday about Turner's request, Abbott continued to decline to take a personal position on the party's plans other than to urge caution.
"Obviously I think whatever happens —whether it be, listen, this convention or any action that anybody takes — we’re at a time with the outbreak of the coronavirus where public safety needs to be a paramount concern," Abbott said during an interview with KDFW in Dallas.
According to the Houston Chronicle, Turner recently removed language from an executive order and effectively took away his own authority to cancel the convention.
Turner also called on event sponsors to push the party to move the event online, tweeting that all other conferences had already been rescheduled or canceled for the rest of the year. The Texas Medical Association, the state's largest medical group, has called on the party to follow suit and withdrew as a convention advertiser.
"With or without masks, an indoor gathering of thousands of people from all around the state in a city with tens of thousands of active COVID-19 cases poses a significant health risk to conventiongoers, convention workers, health care workers, and the residents of Houston," Dr. Diana Fite, TMA's president, said in a statement.
Meanwhile, various other indoor conventions across the state have recently been canceled or moved online. The Texas High School Coaches Association announced Monday it is canceling its in-person, indoor convention scheduled for July 19 to 21 in San Antonio. The THSCA conference was expected to draw 5,000 attendees who would not have been required to wear face masks, according to the association’s rules.
“It was a tough call to make but in our efforts to support the preventative protocols set forth by our Texas school administrators, the UIL [University Interscholastic League] Executive Staff and governing authorities at both state and local levels, we are choosing to prioritize health and safety first,” the THSCA wrote in a press release.
Visit San Antonio, one of the THSCA’s conference partners, commended the group’s decision as a difficult but necessary one.
“While we feel we had gone above and beyond to ensure a very safe conference, we are in uncharted territory that is requiring difficult decisions for everyone,” Casandra Matej, president and CEO of Visit San Antonio, said in a statement.
Last week, the Texas Girls Coaches Association also canceled its in-person convention scheduled for this Monday through Thursday in Arlington.
Both the THSCA and TGCA are continuing to hold virtual conventions. The THSCA coaching school will take place on the original dates, while the TGCA online clinic will start July 15 and be available through Sept. 1.
Texas wants $32 million in unemployment benefits back after finding 46,000 people were overpaid
More than 46,000 Texans who lost their jobs in recent months were initially overpaid by the Texas Workforce Commission, which now wants $32 million in unemployment benefits back.
“State law requires TWC to recover all unemployment benefits overpayments,” Cisco Gamez, spokesperson for the state agency, said in an email. “Overpayments stay on your record until repaid."
It's unclear how many of those overpayments, first reported by the Houston Chronicle, are due to fraud and how many are due to TWC's errors. The agency had not responded to requests for that information by late Monday. The agency also did not immediately provide the average amount that was overpaid.
Benefits must be repaid even if the state is to blame for the overpayment, or if it was otherwise not the recipient's fault. If TWC finds unemployment fraud in a case, the person has to give back the benefits and pay a 15% penalty.
Gamez on Monday originally said that the agency cannot pay someone benefits if they have been previously overpaid. But later Monday, he said the agency eliminated that rule earlier this year.
If the person that receives the notification of overpayment doesn't send back the money, the state comptroller can recover the money by withholding certain funds, including lottery winnings, unclaimed property, unemployment benefits and other state job-related expenses. Some state funding for college students cannot be released until a repayment is made in full.
Claimants who have received notices can appeal the process, but TWC can take legal action too if they don’t recover the money.
“There is no statute of limitations on debts owed to the state,” Gamez said on an email. “TWC cannot forgive or dismiss the overpayment and there is no exception for hardship.”
James Richards is one of the people that is being asked for part of his unemployment benefits back. Last year, after a heart attack, he had to stop working as a welder at a company that builds construction equipment in Fort Worth. His supervisor gave him a new job as a janitor but, as business slowed down due to the pandemic, he was let go in late March. Without a salary, he depended on the unemployment checks to pay for his doctor appointments and medication.
“They sent me two checks for $1,700, but then they canceled it and sent me a bill to get $1,700 back,” the 47-year-old said.
According to the correspondence from TWC, they were revoking his benefits because allegedly he left the company on his own. But Richards said that that wasn't the case and is currently appealing. In the meantime, he is depending on his partner's salary as a teacher to pay their mortgage.
“I’m feeling frustrated. This should have never been taken away in the first place,” Richards said. “Now I'm in a position that I can’t afford my truck, I'm not able to go to the doctor, I don't have any of my income. We are just trying to afford the house.”
As of late June, 2.7 million Texans had filed for unemployment relief since mid-March, but TWC has struggled to keep up with the high levels of demand. Since the pandemic started, countless Texans have experienced problems accessing these benefits, encountering busy phone lines and an overwhelmed application website.
Nearly 6,300 Texas companies received PPP loans of more than $1 million
Nearly 6,300 Texas-based companies received loans from the federal government valued at more than $1 million this spring, representing a major injection of government money into the state as the federal government was straining to keep the economy afloat.
Within that sum, nearly 400 Texas companies received loans within the range of $5 million to $10 million, according to data the Trump administration released Monday.
The companies taking part in what government officials called the Paycheck Protection Program included a large number of well-known restaurant groups: the troubled Luby's cafeteria chain; Pappas restaurants, which is the parent company to Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen and Pappasito's Cantina; Pei Wei Asian Diner; Rosa's Cafe and Tortilla Factory; and TGI Friday's. Each of those restaurants stated the loans allowed them to retain 500 jobs.
Other notable recipients included the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema chain and the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Officials canceled the rodeo midway through this year's event in March in the early stages of the COVID-19 outbreak.
But the spectrum of businesses receiving loans crossed practically every segment of the Texas economy. Included in the data were car dealerships, hundreds of nonprofit organizations, churches, oil and gas industry support companies, medical practices, zoos, law firms and colleges.
Plenty of noteworthy Texas institutions were in the mix as well. Companies that received at least $1 million in PPP loans included the Lucchese cowboy boot company of El Paso, Mi Tierra Mexican restaurant of San Antonio, Billy Bob's Texas of Fort Worth, Camp Longhorn of Burnet, the First Baptist Church of Dallas and the Colonial Country Club of Fort Worth, which was the site of a much-debated PGA tournament last month.
Monday's release is the most comprehensive list so far of businesses and nonprofit organizations that received money from the Paycheck Protection Program. Companies were allowed to apply for the loans if they were negatively affected by the coronavirus pandemic. If business owners comply with federal mandates — namely, retaining staff — the taxpayer-funded loans will turn into grants and will not need to be repaid.
In total, the federal government disclosed the names of 52,150 Texas businesses and nonprofits that received the loans. Nearly 46,000 of those loans went to businesses or organizations that received less than $1 million.
Plenty of current and former politicians and officeholders secured PPP loans as well.
As The Dallas Morning News previously reported, Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Williams, who represents the 25th Congressional District, received a PPP loan for his car dealership. The new information clarified that the sum was within the range of $1 million to $2 million.
Kathaleen Wall, who is locked in a Republican runoff for the Texas 22nd District, owns a stake between $5 million and $25 million in the biopharmaceutical company Hope Biosciences, according her candidate financial disclosure. That company received between $150,000 and $350,000 in PPP money.
Dallas Republican candidate Genevieve Collins, who is running to unseat U.S. Rep. Colin Allred in the 32nd Congressional District, stated on her candidate financial disclosure that she is an employee of her family's company, IStation, an education technology firm. That company secured between $2 million and $5 million in PPP funds.
U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, an Austin Republican who represents the 21st Congressional District, reported that his spouse owns between $50,000 and $100,000 worth of the frac sand company Atlas Sand. That company received between $2 million and $5 million from the government.
There is also Farouk Systems, manufacturer of the Chi hair straightener. The company's founder, Dr. Farouk Shami, made an unsuccessful bid for the 2010 Texas Democratic gubernatorial nomination. That company received $5 million to $10 million in government support.
Two branches of Planned Parenthood, the Houston-based Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast and the Dallas-based Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas, received $2 million to $5 million each.
The data is not complete, however. The Small Business Administration — the branch of the Treasury Department administering the program — did not release information for loans smaller than $150,000. Only about 15% of loans were for $150,000 or more.
On Twitter, Jovita Carranza, administrator for the U.S. Small Business Administration said the data "shows that small businesses of all types and across all industries benefited from this unprecedented program."
The data includes privately controlled companies. Earlier in the spring, many publicly traded companies filed their PPP loan information to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Upon those disclosures, many questions were raised over the spirit of the law.
Large companies like Texas-based Pizza Inn and Taco Cabana were able to secure small-business loans, thanks to the language in the CARES Act — the bill that created the program. That language defined a small business as any company that has fewer than 500 employees at any one location.
The owners of smaller companies expressed frustration over the process during the last few months. In order to avoid new government bureaucracy, banks became the clearing houses for applications. Less-prioritized customers and business owners who do little banking expressed frustration at being relegated to the back of the line throughout the distribution process.
Seniors’ COVID-19 protection remains a heavy challenge
Nursing home staff is going on six months of following stringent protocols and isolating residents to keep the vulnerable population safe from exposure to the novel coronavirus. But as cases continue to spike in the community, more facilities are having employees and residents test positive for COVID-19.
Nine county long-term care facilities in Brazoria County, including in Pearland, Clute, Angleton, Lake Jackson and Alvin, have had someone test positive for the coronavirus, though the virus didn’t actually make it into all the facilities. Some of those infected were already hospitalized when determined to have COVID or stayed away from work while sick.
Windsong Care Center in Pearland most notably had eight employees and 23 out of 72 residents with the virus as of Friday. At least 67 residents of the facility have tested positive and eight have died, according to Brazoria County data.
Protocols from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Department of State Health Services, Texas Health and Human Services and then Brazoria County Health Department are followed as closely as possible at Windsong, owner and Administrator Vicki Morel said.
It had to be an employee who had the virus first, she said, because the residents hadn’t been anywhere and families haven’t been allowed in-person visitation since March 17.
Morel believes the residents’ pre-existing conditions skewed numbers related to COVID-19 deaths, she said.
“Just because they had a COVID diagnosis, they had other things going on, or were on hospice, so I’m not sure how accurate it would be to say that COVID was the cause of death if they weren’t feeling any COVID symptoms,” Morel said. “Nobody has been sent out of our facility needing a respirator.”
Residents and employees with COVID-19 complained of “stomach symptoms, some nausea, fluctuating blood pressure, some coughing and very few with a fever,” Morel said.
“Some of our residents have been showing positive improvements for over 60 days, and then there are fluctuating negatives and positives,” she said. “We had the state come in and do a deep cleaning, as that’s what they do, and we deep clean all the time.”
Every time there is a positive result, they continually test, Morel said.
“There were seven employees in the first test, on April 30, and I was one of the positive tests,” Morel said.
She has since recovered from the coronavirus, she said.
“For patients who have the virus, we have a complete ‘COVID Hall’ and they’re isolated together in that area,” Morel said. “And we have a ‘Semi-Stepdown Hall’ where they have tested negative at least once, and then they can move back to the regular facility after they’ve had two negatives.”
The residents who have not been affected are isolated as well, she said, adding some people continue to do window visits, though that is not health department recommended.
Residents and staff are tested for the coronavirus anytime there is a potential exposure, Retirement Center Management President David Keaton said. Retirement Center Management operates a number of communities in the state, including Carriage Inn in Lake Jackson.
Three Carriage Inn employees were reported to have tested positive for the novel coronavirus Wednesday, County Judge Matt Sebesta said, but Keaton said that didn’t spread to residents.
“We just completed a test of residents and staff, and we all came back negative,” Keaton said.
For those who tested positive, “they are out of the community and they are on a good path to be back soon,” he said.
The community also has a caregiver in self-isolation, he said.
“For staff and caregivers, if they want to come back to the facility, they have to show us two negative tests,” Keaton said. “After 14 days, they go get a test, and then we ask them to wait for five to seven days to get another test, essentially to ensure that there are no false negatives.”
Many residents are able-bodied but in their 80s, 90s or 100s and aching to see people, Keaton said.
“They haven’t been able to see anyone in a long time, and it’s important for their mental well-being to see their family members,” Keaton said. “It’s something we are working with the Texas Assisted Living Association, to find ways to allow us to figure out a safe way for families to be able to visit with each other.”
Waiting in isolation for one month is one thing, Keaton said, but communities are now going on six months.
“Yes, we do need to protect against COVID, but on the flip side, some accommodation needs to be made because lack of socialization causes depression and depression in older adults is just as deadly as COVID,” Keaton said.
The community does limited group activities, he said.
“If we try to do anything, we will bring a group of less than five, and we’ve moved to a 10-foot spacing as opposed to 6-foot,” Keaton said.
Creekside Village Healthcare in Clute is working hard to keep residents’ spirits up with creative activities that can be socially-distanced, Licensed Nursing Facility Administrator Amy Brieden said.
“We came up with hallway karaoke, and outside they do sunshine yoga that they can all do, even in wheelchairs,” Brieden said. “We have portable TVs that we wheel to people’s rooms to be able to online chat on a large TV, and it’s the next best thing to visit and touch.”
The facility allows window visits, as well as window service and Bible studies on Sundays, Brieden said.
“We have been COVID-free and we pray that we stay that way,” Brieden said. “It’s difficult, but I think it’s a testament to good routines in place and following the protocol of good PPE, and washing hands, and the universal precautions that we should do.”
Brieden said she is proud of the staff for stopping the spread and trying to limit their exposure as much as possible.
They had one resident test positive in May after being sent to CHI St. Luke’s Health Brazosport for non-COVID-related symptoms, she said, adding the test was after she was admitted to the hospital.
“From that hospital, she was sent to a different nursing facility in Houston where she passed,” Brieden said.
Should any employee test positive, the employee would be quarantined to their home and follow CDC guidelines, Brieden said.
“We would want two negative tests before they would come back to work in order to ensure that they are healthy again and are not infectious,” Brieden said. “We also test residents before they are admitted to our facility at their homes, and then they are in isolation for 14 days before they can come in.”
New employees are also tested, she said.
Other facilities reported to have residents, employees or both test positive for COVID-19 include Laurel Court in Alvin, Country Village Care in Angleton, Creekside Alzheimer’s Special Care Center, Tuscany Village and The Colonnades in Pearland and Oak Village Healthcare in Lake Jackson.
Protective gear for medical workers begins to run low again
The personal protective gear that was in dangerously short supply during the early weeks of the coronavirus crisis in the U.S. is running low again as the virus resumes its rapid spread and the number of hospitalized patients climbs.
A national nursing union is concerned that gear has to be reused. A doctors association warns that physicians’ offices are closed because they cannot get masks and other supplies. And Democratic members of Congress are pushing the Trump administration to devise a national strategy to acquire and distribute gear in anticipation of the crisis worsening into the fall.
“We’re five months into this and there are still shortages of gowns, hair covers, shoe covers, masks, N95 masks,” said Deborah Burger, president of National Nurses United, who cited results from a survey of the union's members. "They’re being doled out, and we’re still being told to reuse them.”
When the crisis first exploded in March and April in hot spots such as New York City, the situation was so desperate that nurses turned plastic garbage bags into protective gowns. The lack of equipment forced states and hospitals to compete against each other, the federal government and other countries in desperate, expensive bidding wars.
In general, supplies of protective gear are more robust now, and many states and major hospital chains say they are in better shape. But medical professionals and some lawmakers have cast doubt on those improvements as shortages begin to reappear.
Dr. Aisha Terry, an associate professor of emergency medicine at George Washington University in Washington, said that she has good access to PPE, but some non-academic and rural health facilities have much less.
“I think overall, production, distribution and access has improved,” Terry said. “But the fear is that we will become complacent" and allow supplies to dwindle in some places.
In a letter to Congress last week, the health department in DuPage County, Illinois, near Chicago, said all hospitals in the county are reusing protective gear "in ways that were not originally intended and are probably less safe than the optimal use of PPE.”
The DuPage County department is a supplier of last resort that steps in when facilities have less than two weeks' worth of gear. As of Monday, it had only nine days of some supplies at the current request level. A rise in new infections could make the supply go much faster.
The American Medical Association wrote to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Vice President Mike Pence and members of Congress calling for a coordinated national strategy to buy and allocate gear.
Rep. Carolyn Maloney, a New York Democrat, released a memo last week ahead of a congressional committee hearing that raised concerns about looming problems in the supply chain. Her report was based on interviews with unnamed employees at medical supply companies, one of whom warned that raw material for gowns is not available at any price in the amounts needed, leading to an “unsustainable” situation.
Rear Adm. John Polowczyk, who is in charge of coronavirus-related supplies for the White House, told Congress last week that more than than one-fourth of the states have less than a 30-day supply.
“It would seem like in less than 30 days, we’re going to have a real crisis,” said Rep. Bill Foster, an Illinois Democrat.
FEMA, which manages the nation's stockpile, would not break down which states have enough gear to last beyond 30 days and which do not. In June, the government started replenishing its once-depleted stockpile with the goal of building up a two-month supply.
As of June 10, FEMA had distributed or directed private companies to distribute more than 74 million N95 masks and 66 million pairs of gloves, along with other gear. The agency said it changed its distribution method to send more equipment to hot spots.
Although all U.S. states and territories have received some protective gear from FEMA, an Associated Press analysis of the agency's own data found that the amounts varied widely when measured by population and the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The AP analysis found that low-population, mostly rural states received the largest FEMA allocations per confirmed case. As of mid-June, for example, Montana had received 1,125 items of protective gear per case, compared with 32 items per case in Massachusetts, an early hot spot. States including California, Iowa and Nebraska, all of which have seen a surge in confirmed infections, received among the lowest amounts of protective gear from FEMA per case, according to the AP analysis.
Many states say the federal supplies make up a small part of their stockpiles after they spent millions of dollars to acquire equipment on their own.
Concerns extend beyond the amount of gear. In New Hampshire, an association representing nursing homes said most items sent by FEMA in early June were unusable, including child-size gloves, surgical masks with ear loops that broke when stretched and isolation gowns with no arm openings.
A nonprofit group called #GetUsPPE was established in March by physicians to help distribute donated protective gear.
The group had a 200% increase in requests during the last two weeks of June from medical providers in Texas, a state with a big surge in confirmed virus cases. State officials there have said their supplies are adequate.
“We anticipated that we would need to be around for a few weeks until someone else stepped in and solved this problem,” said Dr. Megan Ranney, an emergency physician at Rhode Island Hospital who was among the group’s founders. “Here we are, still getting hundreds of thousands of requests a week.”
Guadalupe County reports third COVID-related death
Guadalupe County is reporting a third COVID-related death, along with 23 newly confirmed cases.
In his Monday release, Guadalupe County Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder reported the fatality. He explained that the county isn’t able to account for COVID-related deaths until they are confirmed by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
“Just like with any other case, there is a verification process that DSHS must perform before a death can be confirmed a COVID-19 related death,” he said. “It isn’t until that process is completed that we can ‘officially’ account for the death. We are monitoring the deaths in Guadalupe County and are notified of any that are presumed COVID-19 related.”
This is the third reported death for the county attributed to the coronavirus. The first reported death was a man in his 50s and the second was a man in his 70s. No information on the latest death has been released at this time.
As it stands, Guadalupe County has 380 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 584 pending confirmation a for totals of 964 cases. Of those cases, 333 people have recovered and there are currently 47 active cases, the release stated.
Additionally, Pinder reported that Guadalupe Regional Medical Center is currently treating 43 COVID-19-positive patients. He added that not all of the patients are Guadalupe County residents.
“We are in constant communication with the hospital,” he said. “We are aware that there are more COVID-19 patients at GRMC than what our chart shows. We can only ‘officially’ report confirmed cases by DSHS and we can only count patients that reside within Guadalupe County.”
Mobile Testing Results
On June 17, at the mobile testing site in Starcke Park officials tested 275 people from 20 different counties. Of those, 71 people tested positive.
At the June 22 popup testing site, also in Starcke Park, officials tested 445 people from 10 different counties and are reporting 18 positive results and three inconclusive tests.
