High pressure keeps Texas and the entire Hill Country dry Friday.
Elevated grassfire dangers exist again Friday due to low humidity and gusty winds.
High temperatures Friday warm into the upper 50's and lower 60's.
North-northwest winds increase to 15 to 25 mph during the midday hours tapering off by sunset.
I wouldn't be surprised to see high clouds across the area, especially before noon.
FROSTY FRIDAY NIGHT
Clear skies continue Friday night as temperatures cool into the 30's by midnight.
Overnight lows drop to between 22 and 27 degrees as winds taper off and very dry air remains in place.
A COUPLE OF DEGREES WARMER SATURDAY
It should be a little warmer Saturday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 60's.
Winds return to the south during the day with high clouds increasing late.
NEXT FRONT SUNDAY
Our next dry cold front brings north winds and highs in the lower to middle 60's Sunday.
NEXT CHANCE OF RAIN
Tuesday and Wednesday of next week could be wet across the Hill Country as a storm system approaches Texas.
